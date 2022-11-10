Newcastle Herald
Army of anglers set to chase prizes and glory in Let's Fish Lake Mac event

By Simon Walker
November 11 2022 - 12:30am
FISH OF THE WEEK: Dylan Sutcliffe wins the prize this week for this PB 45cm bass caught up at one of his secret freshwater locations behind Maitland recently.

Things are heating up for the Let's Fish Lake Mac competition this weekend - literally.

