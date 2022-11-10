Things are heating up for the Let's Fish Lake Mac competition this weekend - literally.
After a bit of a cold patch in local fishing last week, water temps are on the rise and air temps are tipped to follow with a high of 31 degrees predicted for Sunday.
It's all good news for competitors chasing the $32,000 in prizes up for grabs in Let's Fish Lake Mac, courtesty of Lake Mac Council and event sponsors.
Last weekend, nearly everyone was remarking how shut down the fishing was as water temps plunged as low as 15 degrees in some places. But in promising signs this week, anglers report a near three-degree turnaround from 16 degrees off Caves Beach on Sunday to 19 midweek.
"The estuary should be fishing very well as a result," according to Jason "One For" Nunn, from Fisherman's Warehouse at Marks Point.
"In the lead-up to last weekend, there were great catches of bream, flathead, tailor and whiting - the four target species for this weekend's catch and release, brag mat comp.
"But the cold spike shut that down a bit last weekend. Many anglers reported either catching nothing, or "a" fish, rather than a few - granted, some of those singular catches were pretty decent, like Grant Slender's snapper off Swansea.
"This warmer water will hopefully stir up more activity.
"Combine that with the fact that come Saturday, we'll be four or so days on from Tuesday's spectacular blood moon. I always reckon fishing starts to pick up about that time after that full moon.
"We're also heading into the November prawn run which should really kick into gear next week.
"These target species will be lining up in preparation for that event too."
Interest and participation in Let's Fish Lake Mac will be high, with registered entries approaching 900 as of Thursday.
Last week's Fish of the Week winner, Adam Caruana, is competing with his two kids.
"Archie went really good last year so he has to live up to his rep now," Adam joked.
"This week around Summerland Point so far I've caught some flathead using live prawns on a jig head, and some bream."
Shaun Thomas, who featured in these pages a couple of weeks ago striving to catch a jew on a vibe, reckons the lake will be insanely busy.
"I've been chasing flathead lately, leaving the jew-vibe quest on hold for the moment," Shaun reported.
"I helped my cousin get a PB 70cm flathead this week. First fish on a vibe as well. We've been catching plenty between 40-70cm. The lake's woken up a bit."
Jason's only advice to competitors is that if they are going to fish the high tide, they stick to the middle of the lake where the water will be warmer.
"If you're thinking of fishing the channel, wait for the run out tide," he added.
"There's definitely been some nice bream, flathead and whiting caught.
"One of our customers, Kev, was in this week with a picture of a 43cm whiting he'd caught. Kev loves his tube worms and so do his whiting he reckons - 43cm is handsome.
"A mate of Luke Stansfield got some nice tailor in the lake this week, showing that there are still patches of those species around.
"Locals continue to report good numbers of crabs about the lake, and while beaches remain quiet, there's still a few nice drummer and luderick coming off the rocks."
There are telltale signs of life out wide with water temps ranging up to 20.4 degrees on the Shelf last weekend.
"A number of big sharks were either caught or tagged and released and a number of marlin raised," Jason said.
"That warmer water we've been hoping to see is starting to make its way down.
"A lot of it is being diverted off Coffs Harbour out wide, but the plus to that is the current off Newcastle is not so strong.
"The weekend is looking very promising for a shot."
Inshore, anglers have been having success jigging for kings on the Farm.
There's been some nice snapper about and hopefully if the water warms up so do the catches.
Hats off to Fish of the Week winner Dylan Sutcliffe, who reports the bass have been going off in local creeks up behind Maitland, Greta and Branxton.
Dylan likes to pound the paddocks by foot in search of bass deposited by floodwaters in many tight little impoundments throughout the area.
"These tributaries normally wouldn't flow," he said. "But then the floods come and you find fish in the strangest places."
In a recent assualt, Dylan stopped at three of his secret spots around the valley - all skinny waters he said, and bam!! 15 bass all up, including a PB 45cm bass, pictured.
"My dream is to catch a 50cm bass," he added.
