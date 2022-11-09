Newcastle Herald
Coal ship at NCIG detained by Australian Maritime Safety Authority after concerns raised about unpaid wages and refusal to let seafarers ashore in Newcastle | UPDATED

Ian Kirkwood
By Ian Kirkwood
Updated November 10 2022 - 4:40pm, first published 5:00am
A scene on board the Costanza today.

THE Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA) says the detained the Panamanian-flagged bulk carrier Costanza will not be released to sail until a wages deficiency has been paid in full.

