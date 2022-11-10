Newcastle Herald
Letters, November 11 2022: Landlords suffer in NSW property rental market too

By Letters to the Editor
November 11 2022 - 4:30am
Landlords get wrong end of a smoking hot property market too

I WOULD like to endorse Andrew Hirst's comments and perhaps show another issue in the rental market, ("Landlords need protection, too" Letters, 9/11). I became an "accidental" landlord in the North Sydney district because my son needed a permanent work address there. When my son left the area, I used a real estate agent to manage my property for a fee. I could not keep a tenant for more than 12 months.

