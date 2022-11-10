Landlords get wrong end of a smoking hot property market too

It was greed for more income that pushed a lot of freight off the rail network and onto the roads. We need a strong push for the freight to be back on the track. We can do this and we need to limit the number of level rail crossings, wherever possible, and the limit of these remaining level rail crossings being used for freight transport. We can do this and it is not that difficult. As for the coal train that comes from Teralba to Port Waratah to turn around to head south, make a new plan now. That ought to be the position of government as I suggested a number of alternatives to Gladys Berejiklian, the then transport minister, years ago.