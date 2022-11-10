Landlords get wrong end of a smoking hot property market too

I WOULD like to endorse Andrew Hirst's comments and perhaps show another issue in the rental market, ("Landlords need protection, too" Letters, 9/11). I became an "accidental" landlord in the North Sydney district because my son needed a permanent work address there. When my son left the area, I used a real estate agent to manage my property for a fee. I could not keep a tenant for more than 12 months.
Each new tenant was costing me two months' rent to cover agent's expenses and a rent-free period for the new tenant. Eventually I met a tenant, because of a strange report about a hole in a solid concrete wall. Our conversation revealed several things.
Namely, there was no rent-free period for the tenant; there was no evidence of quality cleaning between tenants; he was moving on because "I wanted him to move", and the hole in the wall the letting agent requested me to pay to have repaired, did not exist.
We both concluded we had been duped by the agent. I negotiated directly with the next tenant and had a good result for the next 12 years.
AS a strong advocate for a rail connection to any established container terminal, including linking Port Botany via rail to Eastern Creek, it is imperative that the freight rail bypass be constructed and operational prior to authorising the use of any container transport operation at Newcastle ('Sail and rail', Newcastle Herald 10/11). A restriction of truck movements to the facility is a must. Any claim that the Industrial Drive/Maitland Road route can handle it is totally not true, and must be never permitted.
It was greed for more income that pushed a lot of freight off the rail network and onto the roads. We need a strong push for the freight to be back on the track. We can do this and we need to limit the number of level rail crossings, wherever possible, and the limit of these remaining level rail crossings being used for freight transport. We can do this and it is not that difficult. As for the coal train that comes from Teralba to Port Waratah to turn around to head south, make a new plan now. That ought to be the position of government as I suggested a number of alternatives to Gladys Berejiklian, the then transport minister, years ago.
I fully support the container terminal being correctly constructed with the correct access being put in and I do hope to see the detailed plans for the whole of the project in the very near future.
KUDOS to the young reporters in the ACM network for standing brave and strong together on the need for serious and rapid climate action in our regions. What stands out is the raw acknowledgement of the impacts of extreme weather changes, a deep connection to the nature they live in and a sense of 'Active Hope' that we can all work together to make a difference.
This month Australian Parents for Climate Action also launches an awareness campaign for parents to raise their collective voices and to get involved with the solutions available. Climate change will either make or break the future for our kids depending on how we respond today and parents want to see their kids put first. We need to see government decision making in the best interest of our kids - supporting outcomes that protect them from climate harm.
Rural and regional Australia is at the heart of innovation, resilience and care for our land. We are at the forefront of climate action. You can find out more about the group at www.ap4ca.org/nam.
READING Phillip O'Neill's thoughts and subsequent letters on very fast trains (VFT) and high-speed rail (HSR) I wonder if a solution is more obvious than some may think, ("High-speed versus fast rail", Opinion 7/11): have it follow more or less the M1 route from Sydney Olympic Park to Cameron Park, as suggested but then extend that line from Cameron Park into Glendale where the VFT could terminate at the Lake Macquarie Transport Interchange.
From the Lake Macquarie Transport Interchange passengers could catch a train to Newcastle (Interchange), or, in time, light rail to Wallsend, the John Hunter or Broadmeadow Sport and Entertainment Precinct. At the other end , why not extend the VFT from Olympic Park into Sydney CBD? The stops would be Glendale, possibly a Central Coast stop, Sydney Olympic Park and Sydney CBD.
Meanwhile, some track improvement on the existing line could make trips to Sydney a little quicker, and provide an alternative for people travelling to the Sydney CBD from Hamilton, Cardiff, Fassifern, Morisset and the Central Coast. Longer term, the VFT has to link Sydney with Melbourne via Canberra and Sydney with Brisbane.
IT'S been reported that the Teal independents newly elected to Federal Parliament were given $10.2 million for their electoral campaigns. I don't know anybody that has been given $10.2 million for nothing - personally I'd just like to know about any potential payback in any agreements for the money.
I would like to suggest that, seeing that are independents, they could put some bills to Parliament such as a bill for the freedom of religion, one for religious businesses (especially the ones hiding behind not for profit) to pay their fair share of tax; support for our secular society by building more public hospitals, bringing about decentralised health throughout Australia; a bill for universal health putting bulk billing back into Medicare, looking after the most at risk in our communities and having all Medicare patients sign for Medicare services.
I'd also like to see a bill for equality for secular schools, and one for freedom for secular public funded universities where education is about high education and not to be choked by commercialism.
ENLIGHTENING, is it not, to know that if any of us ever invent something with the potential of alleviating human suffering across the world or making life easier for humanity, or for whatever other noble reason, the same said invention will more than likely end up being used for war-like purposes.
Take for instance the drone, recently seen dropping explosives on combat soldiers fighting in Eastern Ukraine. It's also reassuring to know that all academic studies ever completed at third level education are analysed by intelligence agencies all over the world again for aggressive use against populations as the CIA analysed anthropological studies in the 1950s and 1960s as a means to learning methods of counterinsurgency against the people of Indochina, whose crimes were to have governments who wanted the resources of their respective countries used to benefit the people of their respective countries rather than be exploited through one-sided foreign investment endeavours. Communist countries, as they were labelled. You may not be interested in war, but war is interested in you, and in every potential thing you bring whether intended or unintended.
A FIRST time for everything; a Westfield Kotara store wouldn't accept cash for a transaction. Is this a sign of the times or just another sign of the world going crazy?
I NEARLY fell off my chair laughing when I heard the news report that the Pope was concerned about women's rights. From the leader of a church that has practised patriarchy since day one and continues to do so: denying female members any role in decision making. Perhaps, before he criticises others, he should look at his own institution.
FEDERAL Opposition Leader Peter Dutton is reported to have said proposed industrial relations law reforms would sacrifice Australians at the 'altar of unionism". Too late, in my opinion. I believe that was done when Work Choices was simply rebranded as Fair Work. By the way, unions are people, Mr Dutton. That's unlike the faceless corporate entities that seem to control the agenda.
ADZ Carter mentions the phrase "ad nauseam" (Letters, 8/11), and admits to talking about live music and noise in the city ad nauseam. It should be mentioned that the true meaning of that phrase is "to nausea" - that is, to describe something that has been repeated so long that you are sick of hearing about it. At last Adz Carter, I have found something that we agree on. On a regular basis the readers of the Herald hear from Adz on the same subject, over and over and over again. Yes, we are sick of it. City dwellers are sick of being forced to defend themselves.
OUR horse racing interests have us in Perth at the moment. Race three at Belmont, Thursday, had an interesting runner: The Mighty Butch! Just like his namesake he has a bit of weight to carry, been gelded against his will; a handsome type with many detractors who would like to see him scratched or sent to the knackery. I hope the small minority of supporters had a dollar on The Mighty Butch.
REGARDING Dave Wilson, (Short Takes, 5/11), who asks who cleans the church steps and Greg Lowe, (Short Takes, 9/11), who thinks Eleanor Rigby picks up the rice after weddings. I suggest that they are kept clean from the endless tears that survivors and the families of those who have ended their lives after being sexually assaulted by members of Newcastle's clergy over decades.
Support is available for those who may be distressed. Phone Lifeline 13 11 14; Mensline 1300 789 978; Kids Helpline 1800 551 800; beyondblue 1300 224 636; 1800-RESPECT 1800 737 732.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.