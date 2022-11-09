Newcastle Herald
Home/Our Newcastle/Music & Gigs

The Angels story told in new documentary film Kickin' Down The Door

Josh Leeson
By Josh Leeson
Updated November 10 2022 - 9:13am, first published 9:12am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Doc Neeson was ever the showman with The Angels. Picture supplied

A NEW film showcasing the legacy of Australian pub rock legends, The Angels, is opening in cinemas on December 1.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Leeson

Josh Leeson

Journalist

More from Music and Gigs
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.