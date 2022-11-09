A NEW film showcasing the legacy of Australian pub rock legends, The Angels, is opening in cinemas on December 1.
The Angels: Kickin' Down The Door promises an intimate and compelling music documentary about arguably the most theatrical Aussie band to emerge from the fertile pub rock scene of the late '70s and early '80s, due to charismatic frontman Doc Neeson.
The film, which is directed by Madeleine Parry (Hannah Gadsby: Douglas, Hannah Gadsby: Nanette) promises to explore the tensions that tore the band apart and helped them produce classics like Take a Long Line, Am I Ever Gonna See Your Face Again, No Secrets and Shadow Boxer.
The film features new interviews with The Angels' Brewster brothers John and Rick, plus archival concert footage from their prime.
GET ready to sing I'm Not In Love and Dreadlock Holiday as '70s English soft-rock stars 10cc are bringing their Ultimate Greatest Hits Tour to Australia in 2023.
The band's line-up features founding member Graham Gouldman (bass, guitars, vocals), '70s mainstays Rick Fenn (lead guitar, vocals, bass) and Paul Burgess (drums), plus Mick Wilson (vocals, percussion, guitar, keys) and Mike Stevens (keyboards, guitar, bass).
You can catch 10cc at Twin Towns, Tweed Heads (June 10,11); Civic Centre, Newcastle (June 13); Club Forster (June 14); The Art House, Wyong (June 15), Llewelyn Theatre, Canberra (June 21); Anita's Theatre, Wollongong (June 22) and Ulumbarra Theatre, Bendigo (June 28).
THE USA's reigning Queen of the Minor Key, Eilen Jewell, has finally rescheduled her return to Australia.
The Americana singer-songwriter's 2020 tour of Australia to support her 2019 album Gypsy was cancelled due to pandemic.
Unfortunately for Hunter fans Jewell's original Newcastle show at Lizotte's was not rescheduled.
