Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

Cooranbong house fire: Ion and Rosaura Albert's daughter starts GoFundMe to help her parents rebuild

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
November 12 2022 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

ION and Rosaura Albert came to Australia with nothing, now, the hardworking Cooranbong couple have lost everything.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madeline Link

Madeline Link

Journalist

Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.