Drugs, lies and violence: jury finds Ian Conway the aggressor again in murder of Christopher Ward

He had been stabbed before, knew what it was like, and on his version here he was being confronted with a 127kg drug affected and armed man closing in on him. But curiously the stabbing Conway referred to - the one where he was the "victim" - was not explored any further. That may be because of something the jury in Conway's murder trial did not know - that Conway had been stabbed while he was in the middle of committing a violent home invasion on a unit in Hamilton South.