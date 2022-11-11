Michael Hogan's return to first-class cricket looks set to benefit Newcastle District Cricket Association club Merewether at some stage this season with the paceman now potentially looking for a game.
The 41-year-old indicated he will likely line-up for the Lions after Christmas as he prepares for another English county campaign.
Hogan has reversed his decision to retire from the professional ranks with a new deal for Kent announced on Wednesday following a decade at Glamorgan.
He arrived back home in the Hunter this week and will begin his own conditioning work before progressing to bowling in the New Year.
"I will play after Christmas I would imagine," Hogan told the Newcastle Herald.
"I'm going to start getting back into training now and then move into some bowling in the New Year."
Hogan has taken 931 wickets across all three formats since making his first-class debut, aged 28, with Western Australia in 2009.
He joined Glamorgan in 2013, featuring a One-Day Cup last year.
Merewether, who have one win, three losses and a draw so far this campaign, host Hamwicks in the opening two-day round.
The Lions also meet Charlestown and Waratah-Mayfield before the break. They are drawn against Wallsend, Toronto, defending premiers Stockton, Wests and Belmont in the second half of the season.
Saturday sees Charlestown at home to Uni, City welcome Waratah, Wallsend visit CBs, Belmont travel to Toronto and Stockton battle Wests.
IN THE NEWS:
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Newcastle Herald website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.