WESTS have the chance to become the first club to secure a Tom Locker Cup hat-trick while Stockton are hoping to add the one-day title to last season's two-day crown.
The undefeated first-grade sides go head-to-head on Sunday in what will be Newcastle District Cricket Association's first senior men's final held at No.1 Sportsground since 2019.
Wests, who have now qualified for five of the last six Tom Locker Cup deciders, are the back-to-back champions with seven players involved in each campaign.
James King, Joseph Price, Brad Aldous, Aaron Wivell, Josh Emerton, Andrew Shakespeare and Aaron Bills are the mainstays for the Rosellas.
Wests also struck success in 2017-18 but lost 2019-20.
"The one-day stuff definitely suits how we play and a bit of experience is always good," Wests captain King said.
Zac McGuigan was around last summer while Cooper Lennox recently returned to the club, Niall Alexander has landed from Scotland and Flynn Guest comes up to replace Rob Lankester.
Stockton last appeared in a Tom Locker final in 2008-09 with skipper Nick Foster the sole survivor from the club's only one-day trophy.
From last season's two-day showdown Foster is again joined in the Seagulls squad by the likes of Jeff Goninan, Adrian Chad, Jake Hainsworth, Sam Jenkinson, Andrew Nicolai and brother Daniel Foster.
Logan Weston, Nathan Hudson, Daniel Adelt and Lincoln Melmeth are among the newcomers with Dylan Robertson expected back after missing last round.
"Wests have been the benchmark the last couple of years so we'll have to play pretty well," Foster said.
IN THE NEWS:
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Newcastle Herald website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.