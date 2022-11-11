DRINKS REVIEW: The Kraken's just the thing when you're all at sea

NEXT to Chris and Tegan Tyrrell's home, the NVC (New Vineyard Cuttings) vines are by no means new, having been planted in 1921, during the 1889 to 1959 term of Dan Tyrrell as Tyrrell's winemaker. "Uncle Dan" was the eldest of the 10 children of the 1858 founder of the family wine firm Edward Tyrrell, nephew of the first Newcastle Anglican Bishop. Production director and fifth generation Tyrrell's wine man Chris Tyrrell says he is proud that the Centenary Collaboration has recaptured the historic link between the two estates. The grapes from this 2021 NVC shiraz also went into the 2021 100-Year-Old Vines blend. The 2021 NVC shiraz has 13% alcohol and is bright garnet. It displays cassis scents, zingy plum front-palate flavour and middle-palate blackberry, Morello cherry, spice, mint and mocha oak. The finish has earthy tannins and lingering berry fruit characters. At Tyrrell's Pokolbin cellar door and tyrrells.com.au, cellar nine years and team with fillet mignon.