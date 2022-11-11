DRINKS REVIEW: The Kraken's just the thing when you're all at sea

Krakens overpromise. Of the monsters in epics and Johnny Depp pirate films, they're that mate - big splash, drama, card declined at the end of the night. Then there's the "kraken" legal challenge on behalf of a former president who seemed as baffled by it as anyone.
So in the murky rum shelves of your bottle-o, is this Kraken worth flicking out a tentacle? It'll certainly warm your midships. Vanilla, caramel and molasses give way to something artificial yet satisfying, like the cough syrup you enjoyed a bit too much as a kid. While you're feeling basic, you might want to admit this is better with Coke because it's like a creaming soda, which again goes back to childhood. And safety. And how we feel about that.
TODAY'S focus is on an exceptional alliance by the iconic Hunter Tyrrell's and Mount Pleasant wine brands marking the 100th anniversary of two of their vineyards. They are Tyrrell's NVC and Mount Pleasant's Old Hill both planted in 1921 and shiraz from Tyrrell's and pinot noir from Mount Pleasant have been married in this 2021 Centenary Collaboration red. It's a re-creation of the famed 1900s Hunter River burgundies that were often collaborations between great wine masters in Mount Pleasant legend Maurice O'Shea and 70-vintage Tyrrell's winemaker Dan Tyrrell. This vibrant 2021 blend has 13.5% alcohol, ruby hues and lifted blackcurrant front-palate flavour. The middle palate shows black cherry, bramble jelly, cloves, spearmint and savoury oak and a finish of dusty tannins. Great with duck a l'orange, cellar 10 years and available to wine clubs members at mountpleasantwines.com.au, Mount Pleasant Marrowbone Road, Pokolbin, winery, tyrrells.com.au and Broke Road cellar door.
THIS expressive red's vines also provided the pinot noir in the 2021 Centenary Collaboration, the components of which were vinified and matured at each winery then blended last January at Mount Pleasant. The pinot noir originates from cuttings from France's renowned Burgundian Clos Vougeot vineyard. French-trained Mount Pleasant founder Maurice O'Shea used the cuttings to establish what has become known as the Mothervine or MV6 clone to create pinot noir vineyards around Australia and in New Zealand. The 2021 Old Hill pinot has 13.5% alcohol, shines cherry red in the glass and has potpourri aromas and intense raspberry front-palate flavour. Mulberry, dried cranberry, herb, spice and vanillin oak show on the middle palate and chalky tannins at the finish. At mountpleasantwines.com.au and the Pokolbin winery, cellar eight years and drink with paella. Mount Pleasant has undergone a $4 million upgrade since its 2020 acquisition by the Medich family group.
NEXT to Chris and Tegan Tyrrell's home, the NVC (New Vineyard Cuttings) vines are by no means new, having been planted in 1921, during the 1889 to 1959 term of Dan Tyrrell as Tyrrell's winemaker. "Uncle Dan" was the eldest of the 10 children of the 1858 founder of the family wine firm Edward Tyrrell, nephew of the first Newcastle Anglican Bishop. Production director and fifth generation Tyrrell's wine man Chris Tyrrell says he is proud that the Centenary Collaboration has recaptured the historic link between the two estates. The grapes from this 2021 NVC shiraz also went into the 2021 100-Year-Old Vines blend. The 2021 NVC shiraz has 13% alcohol and is bright garnet. It displays cassis scents, zingy plum front-palate flavour and middle-palate blackberry, Morello cherry, spice, mint and mocha oak. The finish has earthy tannins and lingering berry fruit characters. At Tyrrell's Pokolbin cellar door and tyrrells.com.au, cellar nine years and team with fillet mignon.
