A pilot who suffered horrific burns to most of his body when a plane crashed in the Hunter Valley a little more than three weeks ago is continuing to fight, one of his mates says.
David Jardine, 48, remains in the intensive care unit at Sydney's Royal North Shore Hospital after receiving burns to about 80 per cent of his body during the incident on October 18.
Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association Australia CEO Benjamin Morgan, who has been in close contact with the injured pilot's family, said on Thursday Mr Jardine was "still fighting on".
"He's going to have a long journey in front of him," Mr Morgan said.
"[We'll] take each day as it goes.
"He's obviously fighting, which is a good thing. Hopefully that remains the case."
Mr Jardine, an experienced pilot, had not long taken off from the Maitland airfield when it is believed a fire broke out on board the light aircraft, forcing the 48-year-old to perform a forced landing near the Luskintyre airfield.
He was found near the wreckage with severe burns and broken bones.
Fire and Rescue NSW said at the time the aircraft had "exploded in flames" as it crashed.
The Air Transport Safety Bureau is investigating the incident.
The Bureau is expected to release an interim report before publishing its final findings.
IN THE NEWS:
