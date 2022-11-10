Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Belmont Bullet on target for Duncan Dart Memorial final at The Gardens

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
November 11 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Belmont Bullet on target for Duncan Dart Memorial final at The Gardens

Dungog trainer Joe McFadyen hopes Belmont Bullet has turned the corner and can stay on his winning run in the Duncan Dart Memorial Final (400m) at The Gardens on Friday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.