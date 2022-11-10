Belmont Bullet on target for Duncan Dart Memorial final at The Gardens

Dungog trainer Joe McFadyen hopes Belmont Bullet has turned the corner and can stay on his winning run in the Duncan Dart Memorial Final (400m) at The Gardens on Friday.
Belmont Bullet was the fastest qualifier last week, winning in 22.61 seconds, before drawing well in box two for the decider. The win came four days after an impressive victory at Gosford over 388m, which broke a run of three unplaced efforts.
"The dog has a lot of ability, and it's probably better than his record, but he's just been a really frustrating dog in that he's a bit immature and he tends to get a little too excited and miss the start," McFadyen said.
"And he's got no sense of self-preservation. Instead of waiting for a run, he'll take runs that aren't there, but the last couple of weeks, there's been a change of season and a lot of the dogs in our kennel are really starting to fire."
He also qualified Springview Bust, which was second last week to Sassy Ms Minx and has drawn eight. Sassy Ms Minx looks the main danger after clocking 22.68 in the heats and drawing box one.
"He's giving away a lot of experience that pup, but he's a nice one coming through," he said of Springview Bust.
"He's boxed out there and if there's any sort of trouble on the inside, I wouldn't fall over if he just shot around them and ran away with it."
McFadyen also has Hurricane's Fury (race seven) and Local Doll (nine) on the card. He said Local Doll was "going to be a big chance" in her 515m race.
He said Local Doll was had drawn well in two, was strong and suited to the distance, but Hurricane's Fury was not well graded in his event.
MORE IN SPORT:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.