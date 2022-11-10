Trainer Bevan Pringle finds key to Mustang Milly at Newcastle

Cessnock trainer Bevan Pringle believes Mustang Milly can deliver him a Waratah Series finalist at his first crack on Friday night at Newcastle then go on to bigger and better things.
Mustang Milly has had six runs since coming from the Sydney stable of Trevor Munday, and Pringle has quickly found the key to success.
She broke early in her first two starts for Pringle at Newcastle but has since finished a close second and won at the track before another 10m victory, this time at Tamworth.
She was then luckless when fourth at Menangle last start and returns to Newcastle for a Waratah Series heat, where she has gate one.
Pringle, who has switched his focus from driving to training in recent months and has six in work, was excited about her potential.
"The first couple of starts I was trying different bits of gear because she pulled really bad," Pringle said.
"I had all the pulling gear on and it really upset her. She was galloping and throwing the races away, but her last sectionals were still the best of the race.
"Then at the trials I took every bit of gear off and she went 53, not hard pressed. Then she was second to Comet Crusader with a huge run and then won her next two. She was held up with no clear run at Menangle and was probably a good thing beaten.
"The start before she broke the mares' track record at Tamworth, but she plays up a bit and that's why we got her. But if she gets away clean, she'll take some beating."
He said a calm approach from driver Blake Hughes had also helped.
"She came here as a pretty successful mare anyway and I just relit the flame I think," he said.
"She's a beautiful big mare to have around and she just responds really well to Blake.
"They have seemed to click. I tried a couple of other drives but she wanted to fight them too much, but he's nice and calm and it keeps her calm.
'I don't think we've seen the best of her yet.
"I'd like to just get through this then concentrate on winning a Saturday night race with her, and I think I've got a crack at some of the feature races around here with her as well."
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
