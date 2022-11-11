Before I left I raised the painful but, unfortunately, essential question of formal identification of their son. It was agreed that I would pick up the father the next morning and drive him to the morgue at the back of the Newcastle Courthouse for the identification. I bade my farewells, however the father followed me out and asked if he could speak to me privately. He told me he had enlisted in the army during World War II and one night, somewhere (in Australia), was arrested for urinating in a laneway.

