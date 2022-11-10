Newcastle Herald
Greta: woman airlifted to Sydney suffering serious burns from small explosion

Chloe Coleman
By Chloe Coleman
Updated November 10 2022 - 5:07pm, first published 5:02pm
Westpac Rescue Helicopter crews rushed to the scene on Thursday afternoon. Picture from file.

A WOMAN who suffered significant burns to her hands, chest and upper body has been airlifted from Greta to Sydney.

