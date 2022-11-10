A WOMAN who suffered significant burns to her hands, chest and upper body has been airlifted from Greta to Sydney.
Westpac Rescue Helicopter crews rushed to the scene on reports a 51-year-old woman had been injured in a small explosion while cleaning a vehicle with solvents at Nelson Street, Greta.
A number of emergency service crews attended the scene, including police, Fire and Rescue NSW and NSW Ambulance paramedics.
The woman was taken to Greta Oval before she was airlifted to Sydney's Royal North Shore Hospital for further medical treatment.
Her injuries were deemed serious but not life-threatening.
The incident occurred at the New England Highway at Greta, heading north, on Thursday afternoon.
IN THE NEWS:
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Newcastle Herald website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.