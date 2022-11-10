Newcastle Herald
The world watches as the United States mid-term elections edge towards a close result but with America still politically divided

By Editorial
November 11 2022 - 8:30am
Donald Trump and Florida governor Ron DeSantis, a rising republican star.

ALTHOUGH the final results of Tuesday's US mid-term elections are still not in, a clear pattern has emerged: candidates supported by former president Donald Trump did badly.

