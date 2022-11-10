MALE fertility is in sharp decline, and only ten per cent of that decline is thought to be related to genetic mutation.
The rest is thought to be environmental, which is HMRI Professor Brett Nixon's focus, and which has made him HMRI's overall winner for Research Excellence in 2022.
His research focuses on genetic and environmental factors that impact sperm quality, and assisted reproductive technology. And that work is becoming more and more relevant to a growing number of people, with at least one child in most classrooms thought to be born with assisted reproductive technology (ART).
The uptake of assisted reproductive technology is increasing by up to 9.5 per cent per year, as a rate, not linked to population growth.
The ART industry, including medical devices, media and disposables is thought to be worth in excess of USD$20 billion.
Contrary to popular belief, the causes of infertility are 40 per cent attributed to women, 40 per cent to men, and 20 per cent unknown.
And the quality of sperm is in decline around the world, halving in the years between 1973 - 2011, in terms of both the amount of sperm produced and its quality, Professor Nixon says.
Research reveals that there are inextricable links between sperm quality and male health, and that as well as affecting fertility, men with poor sperm quality are more likely to die sooner.
Other research recognised for what HMRI Director, Professor Frances Kay-Lambkin, described as globally relevant work was that of Professor Pradeep Tanwar from the HMRI Cancer Detection and Therapy research program, specialising in gynaecological research and is the Director of the University of Newcastle's Global Centre for Gynaecological Diseases, who was named Mid-Career Researcher of the Year.
The Early Career Researcher of the Year was Dr Michelle Kennedy from the HMRI Equity and Health and Wellbeing research program, who has created a smoking cessation program called Sista Quit for pregnant Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander women.
And the Research Team Excellence Award went to the Physically Active Children in Education team (PACE), headed up by Dr Nicole Nathan from the HMRI Active Living Research Program.
HMRI's purpose is to improve the health and wellbeing of our communities and these researchers are having an impact on the health of people everywhere, said Professor Kay-Lambkin.
"This recognition and the award funding gives our researchers the ability to push further and faster in their chosen fields," she said. "Huge congratulations to them and sincere thanks to the donors who make these awards possible."
Senior journalist and proud Novocastrian with broad range of reporting experience (including court reporting, justice & crime, climate change & the environment, health, aged care, community & social welfare issues, investigations and continuing crises). Please contact me with news tips and story ideas at: gabriel.fowler@newcastleherald.com.au
