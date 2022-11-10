Newcastle Herald
Peak union body Hunter Workers throws official support behind establishment of Indigenous Voice to Parliament

Updated November 11 2022 - 8:23am, first published 8:00am
Hunter Workers secretary Leigh Sheers. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

The Hunter's peak union body has announced its official position in support of a 'yes' vote to introducing a First Nations Voice to Australia's federal parliament.

