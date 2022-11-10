Police are re-appealing for public assistance as a multi-agency search for an elderly man missing from the Lake Macquarie area continues.
John Davidson, 72, was last seen at a home on Tennent Road at Mount Hutton about 10:15am on November 8.
When he could not be found, officers from Lake Macquarie Police District were notified and began inquiries into his whereabouts.
A multi-agency search of Mount Hutton, Charlestown, Gateshead and surrounding areas has been underway involving local police, PolAir, Police Rescue, and members of the SES.
Mr Davidson is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 175cm tall, with medium build and grey hair. He may be wearing jeans and white joggers.
Lake Macquarie Police District crime manager Detective Inspector Scott Parker urged everyone in the community to look out for Mr Davidson.
"Police and other specialist resources continue to extensively canvass residential areas and surrounding bushland in the hope of finding Mr Davidson," he said.
"He is known to frequent the Windale, Mount Hutton, Bennetts Green, Warners Bay, Gateshead, and Jewells areas, and we ask people in these locations to check their yards and garages where he may seek refuge.
"Police continue to analyse CCTV from local homes and businesses in an attempt to identify his movements.
"John lives with advanced dementia and has in the past walked significant distances, often without consistency, due to his medical condition.
"John's speech is severely affected, and he can be difficult to understand, however he is a friendly man who is well known throughout the community and not afraid to approach others."
Anyone with information into Mr Davidson's whereabouts is urged to contact Lake Macquarie police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
IN THE NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.