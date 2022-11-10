Newcastle Herald
Police re-appeal for information in search for John Davidson, 72, missing from Lake Macquarie area

Updated November 11 2022 - 9:16am, first published 9:10am
John Davidson has been missing from the Lake Macquarie area since November 8. Picture supplied

Police are re-appealing for public assistance as a multi-agency search for an elderly man missing from the Lake Macquarie area continues.

