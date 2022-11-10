Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Man, 31, suffers serious leg injuries in motorbike crash at Gungal near Merriwa

Updated November 11 2022 - 10:03am, first published 9:41am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Motorbike rider suffers serious leg injuries in crash near Merriwa

A man seriously injured in a motorbike crash in the Upper Hunter in the early hours of Friday has been taken to hospital.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.