The narrow streets of the old quarter of Hanoi is where the city first started. Its street names start with Hang and then the name of the main industry from that street is added to Hang. We are staying on Hang Ga. Ga is chicken in Vietnamese, so our street sold chicken. During the war, housing was in short supply so many places became share houses. This exists today in the old quarter. Food is prepared on the street, in laneways anywhere there is room. Family's share one room and live a shared existence with other families - preparing food, eating together. It looked peaceful even with the constant sound of the ever-present tooting motorbikes, locals living and tourists touring.