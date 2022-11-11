Jets coach Arthur Papas admits having camera crews follow his side's every move the past week was "a little bit" of a distraction, but he says his players have no excuses not to put in a spirited showing against City on Saturday.
The Jets face the league-leading Melbourne team at McDonald Jones Stadium at 5pm. The match comes ahead of a three-week competition break while the World Cup is on in Qatar.
It also follows a week in which Newcastle have been the subject of a documentary series. Filming started before their 4-0 away loss to Melbourne Victory last Friday.
Papas said the experience was certainly different for his side, "a little bit" of a distraction, as they tried to overcome the heavy defeat.
"It's not something that you're used to, in terms of a camera following you everywhere," he said.
"I'm always really conscious of protecting the playing group and making sure they can focus on what's important. But we embraced it, and we move on. If it promotes the A-League, than we've got to be up for it."
Part of the A-Leagues All Access episode, which was aired and published on steaming service Paramount+ on Thursday night, focused on a supporter's outburst at players after the loss to Victory last week.
Papas, who briefly placated the supporter at the ground and tried to accept responsibility for the loss, said his side well and truly understood what results meant to fans, and how invested they were in the club.
"I'm really confident that the players do understand that," he said.
"Everyone's entitled to their opinion, but there is a tremendous group here.
"They are good characters and they work hard.
"I support them.
"I'm responsible for performances, but I don't question their character.
"Like I said, everyone is entitled to their opinion but I think you've got to accept the good with the bad.
"Not everything is going to be on the positive side in terms of results.
"That doesn't mean they haven't given everything."
The Jets have had consecutive losses after winning their opening two games and while a positive result would clearly be beneficial before the competition breaks, Papas just wants a strong performance from his side.
"It's just another game. It's important because every game is important, every day is important. But it's just another game," he said.
"If you start thinking about the break, your mind won't be where it needs to be.
"The focus is on performance tomorrow, an improved performance, in front our home fans.
"We're excited to play in front of them again. They've been great. We need them right behind the group.
"When you've got a group of supporters, and we saw it last week with Melbourne, their supporters were genuinely a 12th man for them.
"There was 13,000 and they were extremely vocal. I'm sure that gives them a lift and we need that same support here."
Papas said the Jets would need to play "aggressively, for 90 minutes" to be a chance against City.
"That's they key," he said. "It's an opportunity for us to play against a very good team and impose our game."
As mooted after the loss to Victory, Papas said the starting side would likely look a little different against City
"You need to be at your best and if you're not ... there's got to be players willing to take those positions," he said. "It's been a strong training week, especially at the back end so likely there'll be some changes."
He ruled out injured Archie Goodwin, who turned 18 this week, playing a role.
"He's not far away but he is not available," he said.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
