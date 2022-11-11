Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Newcastle Jets out to put 4-0 loss to Melbourne Victory behind them when they take on Melbourne City at home on Saturday

MM
By Max McKinney
Updated November 11 2022 - 6:54pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Jets coach Arthur Papas admits having camera crews follow his side's every move the past week was "a little bit" of a distraction, but he says his players have no excuses not to put in a spirited showing against City on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Max McKinney

Journalist at Newcastle Herald

Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.