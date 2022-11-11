TOMMY Little is very apologetic when he finally answers his phone for our interview.
In terms of excuses I've heard over the years from celebrities about why they were late for our scheduled chats, Little easily offers the most interesting.
"Sorry, my helicopter lesson went over time," Little says casually, as if he got stuck in traffic or lost his phone charger.
"I got my fixed wing license at the start of the year and now I thought I'd get the next thing along.
"I can fly myself now, but for my chopper license it'll be another six months, I reckon."
I think chicks dig a certain type of pilot. If you saw the plane we've got, it looks like a World War II plane. You've got to spin the propeller to start it up, I don't think they find it that attractive.- Tommy Little
Anybody that's tuned into Little's nationally-syndicated afternoon radio show with Carrie Bickmore on the Hit Network would know the comedian has been training to become a pilot for the past year.
"I met a bloke who's nuts in the best kind of way and he's a pilot," he says. "He wanted to teach me to fly planes and I kept laughing and eventually I said, 'why are doing this?'
"He said, 'OK I'll be honest with you. I'm making a documentary called Any Fool Can Fly and I reckon you'd make a great fool'.
"I put the offensiveness aside and agreed and he taught me to fly."
Little's trials and tribulations of becoming a pilot are the basis for his latest stand-up comedy show, Pretty Fly for a Dickhead.
"Not one person in my life thought that [learning to fly] was a good idea," he says.
"Now I've become a pilot, not one person will come flying with me.
"So it was basically a useless, expensive, dangerous experiment that I regret."
A running joke on Hit's radio show is Bickmore making fun of Little's love life. Last month Bickmore posted an unflattering picture of Little on a billboard with a number for interested women to leave voice messages seeking a date.
Surely becoming a pilot is a hit with the ladies? It worked for Tom Cruise in Top Gun, right?
"Apparently not as much as I thought," Little says. "I think chicks dig a certain type of pilot.
"If you saw the plane we've got, it looks like a World War II plane. You've got to spin the propeller to start it up. I don't think they find it that attractive."
While his love life mightn't be blossoming, certainly Little's career is.
The 37-year-old is one of Australia's most popular comedians, having headlined the Newcastle Comedy Festival's gala night and performed solo shows at the Civic Theatre.
Little has also built a mainstream profile through his drive-home radio show with Bickmore and his co-hosting duties on Network Ten's The Project.
Despite his media success, Little remains a comedian first.
"Comedy is my first love and I think it always will be my soul food," he says. "It's the only gig in my life where no one else tells you what to say or how to say it.
"It's so immediate and so honest. If the crowd laughs it's a good show, if they don't laugh, it's a shit show."
One career path Little is happy to forget about is swimming.
In July Little was part of a relay team that attempted to swim the English Channel for the charity Spinal Cord Injuries Australia.
The team had completed 53 kilometres of the 96km journey when French authorities forced their support boat to turn back.
In September Little and his team had a second crack at the crossing, completing it in 10 hours and 52 minutes. But not before Little become violently sick, vomiting constantly during the final stages.
"I haven't been swimming since," he says. "It was so awful. I'm not a swimmer, so I just spent so many hours in a pool.
"Pools are boring. I don't mind the open water stuff, but pools are so boring. My swimming career is done."
Tommy Little performs his show Pretty Fly for a Dickhead at the Civic Theatre on November 18.
