Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Tommy Little flying by the seat of his pants in a helicopter and on stage

Josh Leeson
By Josh Leeson
November 11 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tommy Little has discovered becoming a pilot wasn't as popular with women as he expected. Picture supplied

TOMMY Little is very apologetic when he finally answers his phone for our interview.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Leeson

Josh Leeson

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.