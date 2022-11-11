Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Newcastle Comedy Festival draws back the curtain for encore performance

By Nick Milligan
November 11 2022 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THIS year's instalment of the Newcastle Comedy Festival gala was so well received it's been clapped back for an encore.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.