"It was a political angst project," Cook says of the project's beginnings. "I started writing for [Bloody Hell] just after Trump got elected and the whole world went psycho and really divided. And a huge PC culture of censorship. It got me really angry at the political climate that took over - I just had to get that out, to be extremely provocative with lyrics, extremely testing and challenging. That's what Bloody Hell was about. The second album is not so much about that because I've found my courage to transcend it."