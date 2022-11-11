Newcastle Herald
Jockey Tim Clark confident In The Congo is one to beat in The Hunter

By Gary Harley
November 11 2022 - 2:00pm
Tim Clark

Top jockey Tim Clark is confident In The Congo, one of three group 1 winners in the race, can give him his first win in the $1 million The Hunter at Newcastle on Saturday.

