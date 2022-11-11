Men charged, face court after copper theft in Hunter

TWO men have been charged following the theft of copper from a Rutherford business.
The men, aged 44 and 51, appeared in Maitland court on Friday, where they were bailed to reappear on December 21.
Their arrest came after Port Stephens-Hunter Police District officers were called to a business in Kyle Street about 2.20am on Friday.
In a statement, police said they found the two men in a nearby vehicle.
"During a subsequent search of the vehicle, police located and seized copper wire - both stripped and unstripped - prohibited weapons, and an amount of cannabis," police said.
The men were arrested and taken to Raymond Terrace Police Station.
The 44-year-old man was charged with enter enclosed land not prescribed premises without lawful excuse, goods in personal custody suspected being stolen.
The 51-year-old man was charged with enter enclosed land not prescribed premises without lawful excuse, possess or use a prohibited weapon without permit, possess prohibited drug, and larceny.
Xavier started at The Border Mail in Albury-Wodonga in 2001, covering sport and general news before moving to the subs' desk. He was editor of his hometown masthead from 2016 to 2020 before swapping the Murray for Merewether. Sport lover. #GoPies #GoKnights
