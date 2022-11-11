Private James Hartley Antcliff was 23 years old when he enlisted to fight in World War I in 1916.
The Cooks Hill man was killed in action in Europe a little more than a year later.
Captain of Cooks Hill Surf Lifesaving Club and player with Newcastle East Rugby League Club, Private Antcliff volunteered in May 1916, entered battle in November that year and died fighting the following June.
Group Captain Amy Beck, a Royal Australian Air Force engineer based at Williamtown, told Private Antcliff's story at the Remembrance Day service in Newcastle's Civic Park on Friday morning.
"His loss was felt by his family, friends and the community," she told the gathering.
"The desire to serve Australia must have been strong.
"We expect that he knew that if the war was lost, Australia would be a different place. He and his friends must have felt that they held the destiny of Australia in their hands."
Remembrance Day services were held across the Hunter on Friday to mark the end of World War I in 1918 and reflect on the sacrifices of those who have served in conflicts since the outbreak of The Great War.
A military aircraft performed a flyover above the service at Civic Park before people set down wreaths at the city's major cenotaph.
The announcement that fighting was over was bitter-sweet. Too many had died, too many were wounded. Newcastle knew the pain of losing its people.- Amy Beck, RAAF Group Captain based at Williamtown.
From 1914 to 1918, 416,809 Australians enlisted - 60,000 of them died and 156,000 were physically injured.
It represents the largest death toll and most casualties in war for Australia.
"No-one kept track of the mental toll back then," Group Captain Beck said.
"The announcement that fighting was over was bitter-sweet.
"Too many had died, too many were wounded. Newcastle knew the pain of losing its people.
"The Armistice was the chance to finally grieve.
"We will never know what was in the minds of those who enlisted for service in World War I.
"We can never know what was in the minds of their mothers, fathers, sister and brothers - the minds of their children and friends."
More than 103,000 Australians have died in war since the beginning of World War I, said Group Captain Beck - who has spent more than three decades in the armed forces and served a tour of duty in Afghanistan.
"The First World War was supposed to have ended all wars," she said during her address.
"Since then we have seen war after war."
IN THE NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.