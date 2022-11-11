Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime
Breaking

Susan Diane Reed: serial fraudster faces court for NDIS scam as lawyer asks judge not to impose 'crushing' sentence

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
Updated November 11 2022 - 4:15pm, first published 4:14pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Susan Diane Reed in 2004 after she was charged in relation to a string of other lonely heart scams.

THE barrister for a serial fraudster who scammed an elderly man out of $120,000 last year and defrauded the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) has asked a judge not to impose a "crushing" sentence on her client.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madeline Link

Madeline Link

Journalist

Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.