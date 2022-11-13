Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald Letters to the Editor and Short Takes for Monday, November 13, 2022

By Letters to the Editor
November 14 2022 - 4:00am
Australia has power to do more on climate

THERE is a big difference between paying higher electricity, gas and petrol prices and having your whole livelihood destroyed. Livelihood destruction is occurring for many poorer people around the world, as a result of record flooding, droughts and rising sea levels. These people who lose out have not created the problem in the first place ('The dilemma of global warming', Newcastle Herald, 9/11).

