PUCKER up for the perfect catch as Let's Fish Lake Mac kicks off across the city's shores and beaches this weekend.
More than 800 people have registered for the event where anglers of all ages are challenged to catch and release four target species to compete for a share of more than $32,000 in prizes.
Event organiser Michael Guest previously said the competition demonstrates how popular fishing is in Lake Macquarie.
"This year's Let's Fish Lake Mac is shaping up to be another cracking event," he said.
"Spring is a great time of year to target bream, flathead, whiting and tailor, with the warming waters of Australia's largest tidal lake coming to life and the fish hitting another gear."
Last year's winning catches included a 44.6cm bream, a 48.9cm tailor, a 42.4cm whiting and a whopping 90cm flathead.
Lake Macquarie mayor Kay Fraser said it's the ideal event to showcase the sparkling blue jewel in the city's crown.
"Fishing is a much-loved pursuit of thousands of people in Lake Mac, and it's little wonder why," she said.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
