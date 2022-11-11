Chris Waller stable ready for Spring Stakes assault

The powerhouse Chris Waller stable hold a strong hand in the group 3 Spring Stakes (1600m) at Newcastle on Saturday.
Waller has Basquiat, Robusto, Rediener and Kazalark in the $200,000 race for three-year-olds. John O'Shea-trained Saveadateforme ($3) was favourite in the Bet365 market on Friday.
Robusto ($5), a last-start winner at Randwick over 1300m, has James McDonald aboard but gate 12 in the 13-horse field.
"It was a good win last start, the question is, does he get a mile?" Waller said in his weekly preview.
"So I guess from the draw, we just go back, find some cover and gradually build into the race and launch late like he did last start."
Rediener ($5.50), coming off a sixth in a group 3 at Flemington, and colt Kazalark ($6), a last-start winner, were not far behind in betting. Kazalark (Brenton Avdulla) has gate one but Rediener (Hugh Bowman) is wide in 11.
"He had no luck at Flemington, he got caught wide, no cover, and subsequently was soft late so he gets his chance to bounce back," Waller said of Rediener. "He's a nice horse.
"Kazalark was impressive at Hawkesbury, albeit in a maiden, and he's trained on well since. It's a big step up but I think he's a horse to follow and I think he'll get through to a Queensland Derby."
Of Basquiat ($11), he said: "It's a nice race for him, drop in grade, good track, no excuses. He needs to shape up."
MORE IN SPORT:
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Newcastle Herald website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.