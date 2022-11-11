Newcastle Herald
NSW Environmental Protection Agency investigates dead fish on Merewether, Dudley, Redhead, Belmont and Bar Beach

Sage Swinton
By Sage Swinton
November 11 2022 - 7:00pm
Large amounts of washed-up dead fish have spread further along the Hunter's beaches as authorities continue to investigate how the aquatic animals have ended up ashore.

