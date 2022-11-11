Newcastle Herald
From Snowy Hydro CEO to Premier Dominic Perrottet's energy adviser: Paul Broad picked for another role

Ian Kirkwood
By Ian Kirkwood
Updated November 11 2022 - 7:22pm, first published 7:00pm
Paul Broad at the microphone at Kurri Kurri in May last year with then federal minister Angus Taylor. Mr Broad has been chosen by NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet as an adviser. Picture by Simone De Peak

DAYS after a federal parliamentary committee examined Paul Broad's departure from the top job at Snowy Hydro, the Novocastrian has been appointed as an energy adviser reporting directly to Premier Dominic Perrottet.

