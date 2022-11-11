Trainer Darren Elder chases group 1 return with Flare Up

Louth Park trainer Darren Elder will take mixed fortunes into a group 1 double shot at Menangle on Saturday night.
Elder has Flare Up in the three-year-old fillies final and Jimmy Bling in the two-year-old colts and geldings decider of the NSW Breeders Challenge Blue series.
Flare Up has three wins this year, including a heat of the main Breeders Challenge series at Tamworth in September. However, she has not raced since October 10 because of an outbreak of hives on her saddle area.
Elder was forced to scratch her from the semi-finals because of the condition, which led to her missing more than a week of track work.
Flare Up has gate four for the Blue final and Elder was hopeful she could overcome the setbacks.
"She's going good but she's had a few little problems along the way the last month, so we've probably missed the competitive racing side to be stepping into it," he said. "But when they qualify for a group 1, you've got to take the punt and go.
"She's not out of it. She just needs things to go her way a bit. It just would have been good to have a start in between the last one and this but we can't change that."
Elder, though, had luck with Jimmy Bling, which got a start after a scratching.
"He's been going good without winning, but he'll know he's racing there tomorrow night," he said. 'There's some nice horses there, but anyway, he's made it and he'll have a run."
Also in the finals are Clayton Harmey's Saint Crusader (3YO males) and Michael Formosa's Warrawee Flyer (3YO fillies).
MORE IN SPORT:
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Newcastle Herald website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.