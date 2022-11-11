Lake Macquarie firefighters staged the rescue of a wayward puppy that had fallen into a drain just after midday Friday.
A crew from the NSW Fire Brigade were called to Northcote Avenue at Swansea Heights around 1pm where they found a Cavoodle puppy had fallen around 1.5 metres into a narrow pipe and was unable to climb out.
Firefighters deployed a catch device to carefully free the pup and return it to safety and into the hands of its delighted owner.
The mission was completed in less than half an hour, a spokesperson for the firefighters said in a statement Friday afternoon.
Simon McCarthy is a digital journalist working at the Newcastle Herald in NSW. He writes and produces video and multimedia for the Herald and Herald Weekender magazine, and co-produces the Toohey's News podcast. McCarthy has worked as a journalist in regional NSW since 2013. He joined the newsroom of the Newcastle Herald in 2017 from the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth where he worked from 2015 to 2016.
