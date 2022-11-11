Newcastle Herald

Port decks cleared but a long road yet

PARTY politics dominate our parliamentary systems, but the passing on Thursday night of Greg Piper's Port of Newcastle (Extinguishment of Liability) 2022 Bill shows what can be achieved by a capable and determined Independent MP.

