AUSTRALIAN pop star Dean Lewis has cancelled his Newcastle concert 24 hours before showtime.
Lewis was supposed to perform in front of a sold-out crowd at the Civic Theatre on Saturday night, but he told his fans on Friday evening he could no longer perform due to inflamed vocal chords.
"I am so sad that I have to write this message to you, but I've completely lost my voice and after seeing a throat doctor this morning, they told me that I cannot sing or even talk, since my vocal chords are very inflamed and are gonna get seriously damaged if I don't go onto full vocal rest for the next few days," Lewis wrote on social media.
"I have been pushing my voice for the last five months during the world tour and today is the day that it has decided to stop working.
"It wrecks me to say this, but I won't be able to do my sold-out Newcastle and Wollongong shows this weekend."
Lewis confirmed his Civic Theatre show would be rescheduled for December 5.
Lewis' second album The Hardest Love was released last week and debuted at No.4 on the ARIA charts.
The 35-year-old Sydneysider's career has exploded in recent years due to his hit debut 2019 album A Place We Knew featuring the popular singles Be Alright and Waves.
