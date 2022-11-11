If you need an excuse to spend the day patting cute puppies, then look no further... Guide Dogs NSW/ACT is bringing its Pat and Chats tour to Newcastle.
The charity will have its assistance dogs at Newcastle Museum on December 10, where experts will be on hand to speak about all Guide Dogs and how they support the lives of those living with low vision and blindness.
Attendees can find out how the Guide Dogs are trained and how clients are matched with their canine companion.
"Pat and Chats provide a wonderful opportunity for the public to learn more about the work of Guide Dogs, meet our fantastic community and of course meet some of the dogs that change the lives of those living with low vision and blindness," Guide Dogs mobility instructor Ryan Jones said.
"Following a tough two years of the pandemic, it is great to be finally getting back out into the community with events such as the Pat and Chats, to help raise awareness but also celebrate the fantastic ongoing support from these communities."
Pic opps will also be aplenty, complete with a doggie photo wall.
Attendees will have two and a half hours to dote on our four-legged friends and get a glimpse into the life of Guide Dogs.
The event runs 9am-12pm and tickets are $10. For more information visit the event website.
