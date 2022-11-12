FIVE people have been injured and two people were pulled from the wreckage of a bus crash at Lake Macquarie.
Emergency services were called to Wommara Avenue, Belmont North, aboout 3.45am Sunday to reports a bus - travelling westbound - had hit a concrete barrier and had overturned into a ditch.
Passers-by stopped to help passengers out of the bus with emergency services arriving on scene a short time later.
Seven people were on the bus at the time of the crash, including the driver.
Two men were ejected from the vehicle and remained trapped under the bus. They were rescued from under the vehicle and treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics at the scene. One man was airlifted to Royal North Shore Hospital suffering spinal injuries and the second was taken to John Hunter Hospital.
Three other people with minor cuts and abrasions were also taken to hospital, with the remaining two uninjured.
The bus driver, a 61-year-old man, was taken to hospital where he underwent mandatory testing.
A crime scene has been established with specialists from the Crash Investigation Unit attending to examine the scene.
Officers from Lake Macquarie have commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash.
The area remains closed with local traffic diversion in place. Motorists are advised to avoid the area.
Inquiries continue
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.
