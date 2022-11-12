Newcastle Herald
Driver Blake Hughes has ton in his sights

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
Updated November 13 2022 - 2:17pm, first published 10:00am
Blake Hughes

Cessnock reinsman Blake Hughes boosted his hopes of driving 100 winners for the season, as well as making a run at the Newcastle premiership, with a treble at the track.

