The University of Newcastle has lodged plans to start preliminary work on its unusual Alumni House building opposite Civic Park.
The university has submitted a development application for an estimated $2.4 million in mine grouting to stabilise the King Street site.
A team led by Sydney architecture firm Durbach Block Jaggers Architects won a design competition for the $15 million building last year.
The university is providing $5 million for the build and has been chasing philanthropic support for the rest.
It says Alumni House will be a "digitally enabled space dedicated to fostering the pride and nostalgia that alumni feel for the university, giving them a sense of belonging and enabling them to give back with impact by offering their time and expertise to the next generation of graduates".
Michael Parris reports on politics for the Newcastle Herald. He started at the Herald in 1994 after working in the ABC Newcastle newsroom. Michael spent much of his career as a sub-editor before moving into political reporting in 2017. He was a finalist in the Sports Australia national media awards for his stories about a male-only tennis club in Newcastle. He has covered NSW and federal elections, state and federal budgets and local politics. He has also written extensively about the COVID-19 pandemic with a special focus on data analysis and the effects of lockdowns on the Hunter community.
