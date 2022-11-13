Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Education

University of Newcastle lodges plans for Alumni House site works

Michael Parris
By Michael Parris
November 13 2022 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A concept plan for Alumni House on the corner of King and Auckland streets.

The University of Newcastle has lodged plans to start preliminary work on its unusual Alumni House building opposite Civic Park.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Parris

Michael Parris

Journalist

Michael Parris reports on politics for the Newcastle Herald. He started at the Herald in 1994 after working in the ABC Newcastle newsroom. Michael spent much of his career as a sub-editor before moving into political reporting in 2017. He was a finalist in the Sports Australia national media awards for his stories about a male-only tennis club in Newcastle. He has covered NSW and federal elections, state and federal budgets and local politics. He has also written extensively about the COVID-19 pandemic with a special focus on data analysis and the effects of lockdowns on the Hunter community.

More from Education
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.