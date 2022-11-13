Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Business
Have Your Say

Shooters MP says Newcastle level crossings demand attention in container terminal road, rail planning

Michael Parris
By Michael Parris
November 14 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MP says level crossings demand attention in port road, rail planning

NSW upper house MP Mark Banasiak has called for a clear government strategy on how containers will move in and out of a proposed freight terminal at Mayfield.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Parris

Michael Parris

Journalist

Michael Parris reports on politics for the Newcastle Herald. He started at the Herald in 1994 after working in the ABC Newcastle newsroom. Michael spent much of his career as a sub-editor before moving into political reporting in 2017. He was a finalist in the Sports Australia national media awards for his stories about a male-only tennis club in Newcastle. He has covered NSW and federal elections, state and federal budgets and local politics. He has also written extensively about the COVID-19 pandemic with a special focus on data analysis and the effects of lockdowns on the Hunter community.

More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.