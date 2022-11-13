MP says level crossings demand attention in port road, rail planning

NSW upper house MP Mark Banasiak has called for a clear government strategy on how containers will move in and out of a proposed freight terminal at Mayfield.
The Shooters, Fishers and Farmers Party representative told Parliament during debate last week about removing restrictions on Port of Newcastle developing a terminal that he supported the "long-overdue" move but said it would present challenges for the community.
The Newcastle Herald reported last week that a Mayfield residents group was sceptical about port assurances most containers would move via rail.
Mr Banasiak said early plans for a freight terminal in Newcastle under the former Newcastle Port Corporation included projections that 80 per cent of a planned 1 million container movements a year would be via road.
Port of Newcastle says its freight operations are "rail-heavy" and it will "continue to incentivise" rail over road.
"I think it's important that both sides of the chamber understand ... what it may look like for future transport planning," Mr Banasiak said.
"The only rail in and out of the proposed site is [beside] Selwyn Street, and any freight going north or west swings down another street called Scholey Street, while southbound freight swings left and would subsequently have to go through two street-level rail crossings.
"These are already heavily trafficked streets, and the rail network is already congested due to the amount of coal movement out of the port."
Port CEO Craig Carmody said last week that it was the port's "strong intention not to have the same road congestion issues that are experienced around Port Botany".
Port of Newcastle's plans include six rail sidings at the terminal which can accommodate 1.8-kilometre freight trains. It says the Mayfield site has the capacity to shift 2 million containers a year.
Australian Rail Track Corporation said last week that the rail network had "available capacity for passengers, intermodal freight and bulk grain and coal for the present and into the future".
Mr Banasiak said nearby residents were concerned truck drivers would seek "alternative routes" if Industrial Drive became congested.
Michael Parris reports on politics for the Newcastle Herald. He started at the Herald in 1994 after working in the ABC Newcastle newsroom. Michael spent much of his career as a sub-editor before moving into political reporting in 2017. He was a finalist in the Sports Australia national media awards for his stories about a male-only tennis club in Newcastle. He has covered NSW and federal elections, state and federal budgets and local politics. He has also written extensively about the COVID-19 pandemic with a special focus on data analysis and the effects of lockdowns on the Hunter community.
