HUNDREDS of homes and businesses across Hamilton and Broadmeadow are without power on Monday morning.
According to Ausgrid the power outage started about 8.30am due to damage to the network. It is believed the wild weather caused damage to a power pole.
It could take crews several hours to perform emergency repairs and electricity is not expected to be restored until midday.
Residents can stay up-to-date with the repair time here.
It follows a power outage at Anna Bay and Fishermans Bay earlier on Monday morning, which has since been restored.
