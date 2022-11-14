A NEW wave of COVID-19 would once have dominated every discussion in NSW. It is perhaps a sign of the strain delivered by the past two years that the growing case numbers, coupled with a cruise ship's Sydney arrival bearing hundreds of confirmed cases, are failing to trigger the sirens we might have expected a year or two ago.
While cruise bosses are adamant the scenario is very different from the Ruby Princess debacle that preceded the first real taste of COVID-19 in this region, those at most risk from the virus can be forgiven for having serious concerns.
There are few mandated restrictions in place regarding the virus now, with compulsory masks on planes wound back and isolation periods no longer dictated by governments. At the same time case numbers are rising, there is concern the figures fall short of the true count as testing dwindles.
The return to individual responsibility, including whether to stay home with a positive test, is all but complete. That carries many benefits, particularly for businesses struck hard by losing staff or customers in an unpredictable environment, but the belief we are back to the normal we expected in 2019 is a delusion.
While the shift away from government powers is welcome after the stringent lockdowns endured in recent years - and particularly as Christmas approaches after a disrupted silly season for the Hunter and its traders last year - we can but hope the idiom that common sense is less than common proves false. Measures to reduce transmission, such as working from home and wearing masks in crowded public places, should not be on the table only as a matter of complying with the law. They are simple interventions that can hamper the spread with minimal disruption.
Of course there are exceptions, just as there were for "essential workers" during the most draconian of lockdowns. Working from home is not practicable for all, and there are valid medical reasons mask wearing may be unavailable to certain members of the community. For the rest of us, though, it is a case of giving what we can to those who cannot protect themselves through vigilance.
The appetite for lockdowns and severe rules had certainly faded this year before they were removed. PCR testing centres around Newcastle and the Hunter have dwindled in number, with rapid antigen tests taking their place for many of those who need a result. No-one wants or expects to see the harshest measures reintroduced, but that is not an argument against taking the simplest of steps where we can.
The reality is that case numbers are rising, and the shield of vaccination is an imperfect one. The chances of avoiding ever needing lockdowns are increased if we take easier measures ourselves where we can to avoid such a sharp correction. We can forget about COVID if we so choose, but it is unlikely COVID will completely forget about us.
