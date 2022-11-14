While the shift away from government powers is welcome after the stringent lockdowns endured in recent years - and particularly as Christmas approaches after a disrupted silly season for the Hunter and its traders last year - we can but hope the idiom that common sense is less than common proves false. Measures to reduce transmission, such as working from home and wearing masks in crowded public places, should not be on the table only as a matter of complying with the law. They are simple interventions that can hamper the spread with minimal disruption.