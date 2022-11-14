Newcastle Herald
Comment

Editorial: Wearing masks to stop COVID-19's NSW spread may head off bigger problems

By Editorial
November 15 2022 - 8:30am
STANDARD, NEWS, CORONAVIRUS, COVID-19, STOCK, FILE, GENERIC, 200806. Pictured: Face mask, facemask, masks.

A NEW wave of COVID-19 would once have dominated every discussion in NSW. It is perhaps a sign of the strain delivered by the past two years that the growing case numbers, coupled with a cruise ship's Sydney arrival bearing hundreds of confirmed cases, are failing to trigger the sirens we might have expected a year or two ago.

Local News

