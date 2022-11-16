"On the mains side of things, its great to see people going for the steak frites, rather than your classic pub rump steak. We use a hanger steak which is a classic European cut with a really beautiful flavour; we do a nice pepper crust for it but using Tasmanian pepper berry, we make our own jus (beef sauce) in-house which you don't see many pubs doing, and it's really hit home with a lot of people how much you can elevate a steak in a pub setting.