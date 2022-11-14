Cannon Clough believes the Newcastle Jets are set for a "special season".
The explosive and mobile defender is one of four Americans signed by the club as they eye a return to finals football after a five-year absence.
The 27-year-old knows what it takes to be successful, joining the Jets after leading Lions FC to a trophy treble in Queensland football.
"We had a really strong season," the Lions FC co-captain said.
"They've just started a [statewide] Kappa Cup for women and it was the second year in a row that we've taken the title. Then we were able to get the [NPLW Queensland] grand final and the premiership."
The Jets recorded 2-2 draws in trial hit-outs with A-League Women [ALW] opponents Western Sydney and competition heavyweights Sydney FC in the past two weeks.
While there were plenty of promising signs on the field, Clough feels the off-field chemistry will prove just as important.
"We have had quite a bit of fitness [in pre-season], we've also been doing quite a bit of bonding with each other so that's been fun," Clough said.
"The culture here is already pretty amazing. That's another thing that drew me to this program. With a good culture you can do a lot.
"I love a challenge. I hope that I can contribute on the field and off the field here. I'm pretty lucky just to have the opportunity ... New year, new season, new group of people. I think that we've got a good chance and we have a group that can have a special season, but one game at a time."
Clough, who grew up in North Carolina, made her ALW debut with Brisbane last campaign and is set to face her former club when Newcastle open their season against the Roar in Queensland on Saturday.
The competition has expanded from 14 to 18 rounds with the addition of newcomers Western United.
All four Americans are expected to be starting players for the Jets.
Coach Ash Wilson has also brought in attacking midfielder Murphy Agnew, Chicago Red Stars forward Sarah Griffith and centre-back Emily Garnier.
Griffith, 23, scored against both the Wanderers and Sky Blues.
"I'm hoping to get in front of the net a bit more and be able to finish and just be clinical and be creative in my own way," Griffith said.
"Connections take a little bit of time. This is a whole new group for me, so learning how people move, where they want the ball, where they're looking.
"Game fitness is so much different to practise fitness, so those [trial] game minutes were extremely valuable. With Chicago I wasn't playing 90 ... Hopefully here I can get up to 90 minutes and be an impact player for the full consistent 90."
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
