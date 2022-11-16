Jennifer and Vince Nicita moved to Pokolbin from Sydney in 2018 when their two daughters finished school. Theirs was a tree change driven by a passion for Italian food and culture.
The Hunter Valley was a perfect fit.
They bought a property on Mistletoe Lane which they named Nicita Estate. It's a working vineyard with a gorgeous yellow Tuscan villa perched atop a hill overlooking rows of grape vines.
A year later, in 2019, they started Our Italian Table, a cooking school where people can learn how to make and cook pasta from scratch, or pizza, while enjoying a wine and a laugh and that view. It's all about gathering around one table and working together as a group.
Vince, who runs a web development business, is Italian. His family are from Sicily.
"I have always had a passion for food and bringing people together," Jennifer says.
"My grandmother used to have a family lunch every Sunday when we were kids, which I have very fond memories of. I was that kid that used to experiment and try things in the kitchen - my poor family was subjected to many of my initial creations.
"After school I went on to study hospitality management and food science at Ryde Catering College.
"I have always had a love of the food industry and have worked at restaurants, hotels and function centres. I have always had a passion for creating environments that bring people together to celebrate the everyday through to all occasions.
"My focus is more on the Italian way of life and bringing people together through food, be it the preparation, the meal or the occasion. My recipes have been gathered from years of cooking, travel, learning from others and handed down from family."
One of the more popular classes on offer at Our Italian Table is the hands-on, three-hour pasta class where you learn the art of traditional hand-rolled pasta and make seasonal sauces, bread and dessert. The lesson concludes with lunch in the vines, coffee and biscotti.
Classes are a mix of locals and tourists: "We have young, old, male, female, private groups, corporate groups, family groups - the oldest would be in their 80s and the youngest was three. Every week our classes have a combination of guests from near and far."
This year Jennifer has been busy "catching up" on classes that were postponed during the 2020 COVID lockdowns. Nicita Estate also hosts special events and makes antipasto hampers.
"These are a lunch box that many of the local vineyards use for their guests. On average we provide about a 100 of these a week to the area."
Next year, the plan is to create new classes.
"We will still be offering our pasta class, along with three-course lunch classes; masterclasses where we will focus on one dish such as gnocchi, cannoli, pizza, pasta," Jennifer says. "Later in the year I would love to be able to offer three-day classes, where guests stay locally and we immerse ourselves in food, culture, olives, wine - all things Italian."
The Bavarian has some deals worth noting. Monday: 10-cent buffalo wings with any full price drink item (10 wings minimum and 20 wings maximum). Tuesday: $9.95 schnitzels and fries all day long, with any full price drink. For an additional $10, customers can load up their schnitzel to a 'Godfather' or 'Matterhorn'. Wednesday: All-You-Can-Meat, $35 per person (platters of crispy pork belly, chicken schnitzels, German sausages, BBQ wings, sauerkraut and gravy).
More than 5000 Australian shoppers cast their vote for their favourite supermarket and everyday products in the annual Product of the Year Awards for 2023. The winners can be viewed online at productoftheyear.com.au. Related (and recent) NielsenIQ research found that 84 per cent of shoppers employed cost-saving techniques at their weekly shop, with one in two shoppers admitting they have had to switch to low-cost or home-brand options in order to save money; 42 per cent claim they had to switch to more affordable fresh food/cuts of meat, and 37 per cent opted to buy less than they usually do.
Yard Kings Brewing Co is now on tap at The Boat Shed Bar, Belmont. It's their first "remote" tap outside of their Morisset headquarters. There's a West Coast IPA, a Pacific Ale and a Czech Dark Lager to choose from.
Don't forget the Christmas Gin Festival is on this Saturday at Crowne Plaza Hunter Valley, 1pm to 8pm.
Good Folk Brewing is opening soon on Hamilton's Beaumont Street.
Earp Distilling Co at Carrington is becoming quite the social hub. In addition to live music and wreath-making workshops there is a William Grant & Sons Masterclass on November 30, the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Sports Lunch (November 25), and Christmas Night Markets (December 2).
The Table Guest House at Greta is opening for lunch, Mondays and Tuesdays. Bookings essential.
Newcastle has been allocated a "foodie" event during next year's Sydney World Pride (February 17 to March 5). It's called Pink Salt, and it's happening at The Station on February 18. Reece Hignell, Christine Manfield and Nornie Bero will be cooking up a three-course storm for guests.
