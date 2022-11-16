More than 5000 Australian shoppers cast their vote for their favourite supermarket and everyday products in the annual Product of the Year Awards for 2023. The winners can be viewed online at productoftheyear.com.au. Related (and recent) NielsenIQ research found that 84 per cent of shoppers employed cost-saving techniques at their weekly shop, with one in two shoppers admitting they have had to switch to low-cost or home-brand options in order to save money; 42 per cent claim they had to switch to more affordable fresh food/cuts of meat, and 37 per cent opted to buy less than they usually do.