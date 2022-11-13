NEWCASTLE District exacted revenge over the Central Coast and created history at the NSW County Championships at Shoalhaven last weekend.
The squad of Oscar Gilson, Jake Riley, Bryce Pickin, Luke Ferrier, Tom De Witt and David Alexander won the interdistrict title.
The best four individual scores from each round contributed to the team total. Newcastle finished with a total of 280 on Saturday and Sunday to finish at eight under par and win by a stroke from Central Coast.
Mollymook teenager Jye Halls won the overall title with eight under.
Toronto duo Jake Riley (69,69) and Oscar Gilson (70,68) were tied for fifth at four under. Newcastle pair Tom De Witt (71,73) and Luke Ferrier (70,74) were six shots back in a tie for 16th.
The Vintage's Josh Fuller (66,76) was the best of the Hunter River contingent at even par.
"It is the first time Newcastle District have won the teams title," NDGA Rod Carruthers said. "We came second last year in Forbes. Certainly in my time, we had never come in the top two until the last two years.
"Central Coast had a handy lead after day one and our boys ran them down.
"We only played one other rep game against Central Coast this season due to wet weather and we got done by a point on that one. It was justifiable revenge this time.
"It is an indication that overall we have a very strong top 10 players."
** Entries for the Newcastle District Championship, which is being held at Nelson Bay on November 27, are set to close. Oscar Gilson is the defending A-Grade champion.
** The Wintage's Corey Lamb will take confidence into the Queensland PGA at Nudgee Golf Club, starting Thursday, after making his first cut in a major professional tournament.
Lamb carded rounds of 70,74,72,73 to be at one-over and tied for 41st in the Vic PGA at Moonah Links.
"It was good to make the cut and play some weekend golf," Lamb said.
The 20-year-old tuned pro in March and won three straight pro-am events in August.
However, he found the step up to the Australasian PGA events far more difficult.
He missed the cut at the West Australian PGA and West Australian Open.
"I have progressed and learned more at each event," Lamb said. "The pro-ams are pretty relaxed. They have a bit of a Saturday comp feel to them.
"You get to these and everyone is practising and getting ready. It is crazy how much everyone puts in.
"In WA, I didn't hit it good but putted well. This week was the total opposite. I struck it great but couldn't get a putt to drop. If I holed half the putts I would have been inside the top 10."
Lamb was in the same group on Sunday as Blake Windred, who fired a four under-68 to finish at three under and tied for 26th.
"I had a good chat to him about the LIV stuff and all the events he has played," Lamb said. "We played the same but he holed some putts."
Lamb was left to rue a triple-bogey eight at the par-five fifth.
"It was a tight tee shot and I caught it out of the heel with the wind off the left and it cut into the trees," Lamb said. "I couldn't find it and had to go back to the tee. I made bogey from there. It was just bad shot with the wind at the wrong time.
"You just have to let it go. I birdied the next hole which was good."
Lamb flew to Brisbane on Monday.
"I will play a few practise rounds at Nudgee in preparation," Lamb said. "I am definitely as good as the other guys. It is just building confidence I guess.
"I hit the ball so good last week. If I can get a few putts to drop, I'll be right."
