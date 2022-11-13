Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Golf: Country success a team effort for Newcastle District

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
Updated November 14 2022 - 7:10pm, first published 10:46am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Oscar Gilson, Bryce Picken, Tom De Witt and Luke Ferrier after winning the NSW Country Interdistrict teams title. Absent - Dave Alexander, Jake Riley. Picture by David Tease, Golf NSW

NEWCASTLE District exacted revenge over the Central Coast and created history at the NSW County Championships at Shoalhaven last weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.