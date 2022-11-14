Tommy Berry set to bounce back at Newcastle meeting

Tommy Berry had no luck at Saturday's The Hunter race day at Newcastle but it may be a different story on Tuesday when he returns to the track.
Berry, who came off Eleven Eleven late in the $1 million The Hunter (1300m), will be aboard the last three favourites and has a good chance in another race.
The first of the popular jockey's well-fancied mounts is three-year-old Vegas Raider in the midway benchmark 68 handicap (900m).
The David Pfieffer-trained gelding was responsible for an outstanding performance to come from near last on the turn to win the $200,000 Inglis Challenge at Scone on their cup day in May.
He was beaten 2.78 lengths at Randwick on June 11 and, in his only other start, Vegas Raider failed at Flemington.
A quiet Randwick trial on October 28 indicates the gelding is ready to win first up.
In race six, a maiden handicap (1600m), Berry rides $2.80 favourite Flexing for trainer John O'Shea.
The three-year-old has had only two starts and at Goulburn on October 30 he looked home at the 200m mark only to be run down late. Flexing has drawn perfectly in two.
The winning $2 million Five Diamonds combination of Berry and trainers Gerald Ryan and Sterling Alexiou are back together in race seven, a maiden plate (1200m), with $3.80 favourite Cappelletti.
The son of Capitalist failed in his only start, at Warwick Farm on a heavy 9 track in June.
He indicated he was ready to win first-up with a Hawkesbury trial win recently.
The meeting winds up with the colts, geldings and entires benchmark 64 handicap (1200m), where O'Shea and Berry combine with $3.50 favourite This'llbetheone.
The lightly raced four-year-old resumed from a spell at Randwick on Melbourne Cup Day and led before finishing third, 1.84 lengths from the winner. He will be fitter second up.
Favourite backers should get off to a successful start thanks to the $2 chance Arale in the opening race, a fillies and mares benchmark 64 handicap (1200m).
The mare won two on the trot at Kembla and Hawkesbury in July then went to the paddock. She cruised in a recent Randwick trial and Tom Sherry rides for the Snowden stable.
Kris Lees-trained mare Viennoiserie has been knocking on the door and she gets her chance to break through in the provincial class 1 handicap (1500m).
The five-year-old, bred and raced by Gerry Harvey, was unlucky in her past two starts on this track.
Last start she was held in a pocket late by boom horse Floating when beaten three quarters of a length. Floating confirmed the form with an easy win on Saturday at Newcastle.
Viennoiserie will be ridden by Dylan Gibbons and has a perfect draw in two.
On the back up from an incredible day's racing on The Hunter standalone program on Saturday, this is a solid provincial meeting with the rail out four metres.
Race one on the eight-even card is set down for 1.15pm.
MORE IN SPORT:
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Newcastle Herald website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.